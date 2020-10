Police are looking for a missing mom and her child in Norwich.

Kyley Chornoby and her child, Kayden, have been missing since Wednesday, according to police.

Chornoby is believed to be operating a gray 2013 GMC Terrain with the Connecticut license plate AY68905, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561 ext. 6.