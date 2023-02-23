Police Look for Missing Westport Woman Who Has Memory Loss

Westport Police said a Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old woman, who's believed to be suffering from some form of memory loss.

Authorities said they're concerned for Kathreen Brandt's wellbeing. Officers said she drove from her home to Norwalk Hospital for an appointment and after completing her visit, she was expected home around 1:30 p.m.

Brandt was last seen driving a red 1996 Audi Cabriolet with CT license plate 487MAK.

Westport Police

She's approximately 5-foot-1 and weighs roughly 170 pounds. Officials said she has brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue and orange parka.

Anyone with information about Brandt's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 203-341-6000.