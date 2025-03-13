Bridgeport

Police look for newborn reported missing out of Bridgeport

Connecticut State Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for a newborn that's been reported missing out of Bridgeport.

State police are looking for Dennis Agualsaca, who is less than one month old.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Dennis is believed to be with his mother Maria Agualsaca. She was last seen wearing a gray fleece with pajama pants and a multi-colored pompom hat.

Authorities say Dennis was last seen wearing dinosaur pajamas. He is about six pounds and 2-feet-tall.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The baby has been missing since Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-7671.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us