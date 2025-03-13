Police look for newborn reported missing out of Bridgeport

A Silver Alert has been issued for a newborn that's been reported missing out of Bridgeport.

State police are looking for Dennis Agualsaca, who is less than one month old.

Dennis is believed to be with his mother Maria Agualsaca. She was last seen wearing a gray fleece with pajama pants and a multi-colored pompom hat.

Authorities say Dennis was last seen wearing dinosaur pajamas. He is about six pounds and 2-feet-tall.

The baby has been missing since Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-7671.