Police Look for People Accused of Stealing Catalytic Converters in East Haven

East Haven Police are looking for whoever stole two catalytic converters from a senior apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the theft happened in the Woodview Senior Apartments parking lot on North High Street at about 2 p.m.

Officers are looking for two men that were wearing black hoodies. The men were allegedly looking into and under cars in the parking lot, and they were last seen leaving in a gray sedan, according to police.

Anyone who has information is asked to email Officer Dwight Calderon at dcalderon@easthavenpolice.com.

No additional information was immediately available.