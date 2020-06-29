Police Look For People Involved in Stolen Car Accident in Hartford

Police are looking for the people who allegedly stole a Dodge Durango from East Hampton, crashed in a Hartford parking lot and fled the scene.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:52 p.m., according to police.

Occupants in the stolen car sped through an intersection and crashed in a parking lot. They then fled the scene, police said.

Police said a pedestrian was on the sidewalk in the car's travel path seconds before the accident.

It is unknown if there were any injuries at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-722-8477.