Police Look For Person Accused of Breaking Into Cars at Lisbon Soccer Game

Troop E is asking for your help in finding the person they believe broke into multiple cars at a soccer game in Lisbon on Halloween.

Troopers said they were notified of four separate break-ins that happened at the Lisbon Meadows around 4 p.m.

During their investigation, police said the cars' windows were smashed and numerous purses and wallets were taken while families were attending the game at a nearby soccer field.

Authorities said that several people reported incidents at their banks involving an unidentified woman trying to cash forged checks while using their stolen identification.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, officials said they were able to obtain video and photographs of a woman who was driving a newer model white Subaru Crosstrek with a license plate that has since been reported stolen, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Sulich at 860-848-6500 ext. 5021. Callers can remain anonymous.

