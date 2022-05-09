Police Look for Person Accused of Burglarizing a Mosque in Waterbury

Waterbury Police are looking for a person they believe burglarized a mosque last week.

Officials said they're looking for the pictured individual after they allegedly burglarized Al Mustafa Mosque on Schraftts Drive.

The overnight burglary happened on May 4, according to police.

It's unclear if the person took anything.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Burglary Squad Detectives at 203-574-6941. You can also call crime stoppers at 203-755-1234.