Police Look for Person Accused of Killing Man in Waterbury Grocery Store Parking Lot

Police are looking for a 22-year-old that’s accused of fatally shooting a man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Colonial Avenue in Waterbury earlier this month.

Officials said they were called to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 after 26-year-old Jordan Savage was dropped off there with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead right before officers got there.

Authorities found a crime scene in the parking lot at Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. Police believe that Savage was shot outside in the parking lot.

Waterbury Police

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Tuesday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Gelson Cruz, of Waterbury, in connection with the deadly shooting.

Cruz faces charges including murder, criminal use of a weapon, and more with an anticipated $2 million bond.

A man was shot and killed outside a grocery store in Waterbury Tuesday morning, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident or Cruz’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941. You can also contact crime stoppers at 203-755-1234.