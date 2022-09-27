Waterbury

Police Look for Person Accused of Killing Man in Waterbury Grocery Store Parking Lot

NBC Connecticut

Police are looking for a 22-year-old that’s accused of fatally shooting a man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Colonial Avenue in Waterbury earlier this month.

Officials said they were called to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 after 26-year-old Jordan Savage was dropped off there with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead right before officers got there.

Authorities found a crime scene in the parking lot at Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. Police believe that Savage was shot outside in the parking lot.

Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police are looking for 22-year-old Gelson Cruz in connection to a deadly shooting on Colonial Avenue.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Tuesday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Gelson Cruz, of Waterbury, in connection with the deadly shooting.

Cruz faces charges including murder, criminal use of a weapon, and more with an anticipated $2 million bond.

A man was shot and killed outside a grocery store in Waterbury Tuesday morning, according to police.

Local

Southington 18 mins ago

Police Arrest Man Accused of Hitting, Seriously Injuring Woman in Southington

Branford 1 hour ago

Dog Brought to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter With Serious Injuries is Looking for a Home

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident or Cruz’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941. You can also contact crime stoppers at 203-755-1234.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Waterburyshooting investigationWaterbury policedeadly shootingwaterbury shooting
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us