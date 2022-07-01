Police Look for Person Accused of Shooting Man in Ansonia

Police are looking for the person that's accused of shooting a man multiple times in Ansonia Thursday night.

Officials said the shooting happened on the Third Street side of Liberty Park. Two officers in the area reported hearing gunshots and ran towards it.

The officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The shooter appears to have fled the area in a vehicle before officers arrived.

"We are investigating this serious crime and will continue our police presence in the North End area to provide a safe environment to the residents of our city," Police Chief Wayne Williams said in a statement.

The police chief said the lack of witnesses, as well as uncooperative victims, is making their investigation difficult.

"Having information on a major incident and not providing that information does a disservice to the victim and the community as a whole," Williams said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885. Anonymous tips can also be left using their tip line.