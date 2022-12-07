Police Look for Person Accused of Stealing Car at Gunpoint in Milford

Police are looking for the person who stole a car at gunpoint in Milford on Wednesday.

Officials said the carjacking happened on Maple Street.

A man took a 2004 white Volvo S-80 out for a test drive with the car's owner. He then forced the car owner out of the vehicle at gunpoint and fled the area, police said.

The stolen car has a large dent in the back. The thief is believed to be tall, skinny and in his early 20s, according to authorities.

The man was carrying a semi-automatic pistol. Police said you should contact them immediately if you see the pictured vehicle, and you shouldn't approach the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McMahon at 203-785-4753 or by email at bmcmahon@milfordct.gov.