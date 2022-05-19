New London

Police Look for Person Accused of Throwing Molotov Cocktail at New London Home

New London Police Department

New London police are looking for a man that's accused of throwing a molotov cocktail at a home on Granite Street.

Officials said the incident happened early Thursday morning.

Responding officers said they found two molotov cocktails at the scene. An area of grass was burned and a scorch mark was found on the exterior wall of the home.

Minor damage was reported, according to authorities. No one inside was injured during the incident.

Police are looking for a man that's between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, of stocky build and with a bald or clean-shaven heard. The man was wearing glasses, a white t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers at the time of the incident.

The New London Police Department Investigative Service Division and the Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-447-1481. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 841411.

New LondonNew London Policearson investigationmolotov cocktailsarsonist
