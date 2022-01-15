Police Look For Person For Robbed Laundromat at Gunpoint in East Haven

Police are looking for the person responsible for an armed robbery at a laundromat in East Haven Friday night.

Officials said the robbery took place at the EZ Wash Laundromat on Foxon Road at approximately 8 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Responding officers said an employee was robbed by a man wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark ski mask, dark jeans, dark sneakers and dark gloves.

East Haven Police Department

The employee told police that the robber entered the laundromat and handed them a note stating he had a gun and that he knew where the money was located.

Police said the robber then displayed what was believed to be the handle of a gun in the pocket of his jacket.

The alleged robber reached out the counter, grabbed cash and fled on foot, according to authorities.

No one was injured and the robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Molly Perry at 203-468-3839 or by email at mperry@easthavenpolice.com.