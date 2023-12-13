Police look for person of interest in death of woman in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police are looking for a person of interest in the death of a woman who was found in a shopping cart.

Authorities said 37-year-old Rickeyta Baker was found dead in a parking lot on the East End of Bridgeport on Nov. 3. The woman's body was found next to a dumpster behind 1028 Stratford Ave. at about 4 p.m.

Bridgeport Police Rickeyta Baker, 37.

Investigators are looking to identify a man seen on surveillance video pushing Baker in a shopping cart three days before her death.

Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the man. They say his walk and jacket may be identifiable. The man appears to be familiar with the East End and may live there, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and the results are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-581-5243. All tips will be confidential.