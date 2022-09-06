Police Look for Person That Seriously Hurt Pedestrian in New Haven Hit-and-Run

Police are looking for the person that allegedly struck a pedestrian and drove off in New Haven.

Officials said the incident happened on Aug. 31 at about 5 p.m. Authorities were called to the intersection of State and Grace Streets after a dirt bike appears to have struck a pedestrian, causing serious injuries.

Police are looking for your help finding the driver that's accused of driving off after the crash. The dirt bike is royal blue with blue trimming on the front and back tires. Police said a man wearing a black t-shirt, black ski mask and black jeans, was driving.

The person was driving with two other dirt bikes at the time. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.