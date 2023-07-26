Police look for people that witnessed shooting of 8-year-old in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police are looking for witnesses who may have witnessed the shooting of an 8-year-old boy on Sunday night.

The child was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in the 300 block of Orchard Street.

Police said dispatchers received reports of a person shot in the ear. When emergency crews responded to the area, they said they found an 8-year-old child with an injury to his ear.

The boy and his mom were transported to an area hospital so the boy could be treated for a graze wound. His injuries are considered non-life threatening. The mom was not injured.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to investigators, the mom and 8-year-old were visiting family who live on the east side of Bridgeport when they overheard multiple gunshots and realized the child was injured. The family was visiting from central New York state.

At this point, authorities said it doesn't appear that the mom and 8-year-old were the intended targets.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying possible witnesses and suspects. Anyone who recognizes the people pictured above is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.