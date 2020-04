Torrington officials are looking for the person who allegedly hit their 9/11 memorial and left the scene.

The incident happened Wednesday at approximately 10:12 p.m.

"We worked hard to build and maintain this to honorably remember all the lives lost on that tragic day," Torrington Firefighters Local 1567 President Jeremy Minard said.

Firefighters believe the car is a red Ford Taurus with heavy front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Torrington Police at 860-601-0402.