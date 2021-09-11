Police Look For Person Who Shoved, Robbed Elderly Man in Hamden

Police are looking for the person who allegedly shoved and robbed an elderly man in Hamden Saturday morning.

Officials said the robbery happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Mix Avenue near Benham Street.

A 72-year-old man was walking down the street when he was pushed down from behind and robbed of his belongings, according to authorities.

The man sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police are looking for the pictured individual. He is described as a man in his 20s who is approximately 6-feet tall. The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a blue SUV or wagon, which is also pictured, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-230-4000. Callers can remain anonymous.