Police Look for Person Who Spray-painted Swastikas at Apartment in Bridgeport

Police are looking for the person that allegedly spray-painted swastikas at an apartment complex in Bridgeport.

Authorities said they were called to Success Village Apartments, a housing community cooperative on the east side of Bridgeport. The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Responding officers saw two swastikas spray-painted in red. One symbol was painted on a storage container and the other was painted on an apartment door within the complex. Both the storage container and apartment belong to the same person, officers said.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a hate crime. They say it appears that the incident is isolated and not the work of an organized hate group.

"Intimidation based on bigotry or bias is a serious crime and it will not be tolerated at any level; organized or otherwise," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 203-576-TIPS.