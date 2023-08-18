Police look for person who struck cruiser in stolen car in Cheshire

Cheshire police are looking for whoever crashed into a cop car with a stolen vehicle Friday night.

Authorities said the car, an Acura TLX with license plate BK48377, struck a police cruiser while trying to exit the Maplecroft Plaza on Highland Avenue. It happened at about 7:15 p.m.

The car was reported stolen to Waterbury police earlier this month. Police said the vehicle proceeded to exit the plaza heading northbound and was last seen turning onto Pleasant Drive and traveling southbound.

The suspect vehicle has passenger side front end damage due to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-271-5500.