Police Look for Pickup Truck in Connection to Road Rage Incident in Plymouth

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
Plymouth Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that's accused of pulling out a gun and aiming it at another driver.

Officials said the driver of a newer bright burnt orange Dodge Ram pickup made a restricted turn onto Main Street, also known as Route 6, and nearly hit another car.

The other driver yelled at the pickup truck driver and as a result, they pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them.

The pickup truck driver appears to have had an 8-year-old in the car with them. The child had glasses with blonde hair in a ponytail, according to police.

Officials said the driver is a man in his 30s with short hair and buzzed sides.

The pickup truck was last seen leaving the area on Route 6 towards Thomaston. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Dean Cyr at 860-589-7779 or by email at dcyr@plymouthct.us.

