Police Look For Public's Help Finding Truck Involved in East Hartford Hit-and-Run

East Hartford Police Department

East Hartford Police are looking for your help finding a car they believe is responsible for a hit-and-run that sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

Officials said they responded to the area of School Street and Park Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a truck vs. pedestrian crash.

Responding officers found a man unconscious with what they described as obvious physical injuries. He was treated at the scene and later transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Investigators found evidence that the man was struck by a truck that left the scene, they said. The vehicle in question is a dark-colored pickup truck with a dump body, authorities said.

Pictures of the vehicle were captured on the town's newly-installed street security camera system. The truck can be seen traveling west on Park Avenue right after the incident, according to officials.

Police are looking for your help finding the car and/or car's operator. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Sulzicki at 860-291-7544. People can also call the East Hartford Police Department's anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

