Police Look For Suspect in North Branford Robbery

Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in North Branford Friday afternoon.

Police responded to Key Bank on Foxon Road at approximately 4:03 p.m.

A white middle-aged male entered the bank and passed a note to a teller saying he had a weapon and he demanded money, according to police.

A weapon was not displayed, police said.

Police said the man fled the scene with cash and headed down Foxon Road on foot.

The man was wearing a light-colored hooded Columbia jacket, baseball cap, jeans and light-colored sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Branford Police. The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is giving a $500 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Detectives are investigating the incident.