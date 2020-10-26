Police Look For Suspect in Waterbury Assault

Police are looking for a man who they believe shot a woman in Waterbury on Oct. 24.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:05 a.m. in the area of 327 Willow St.

Officials are looking for 28-year-old Yadeil Figueroa after he allegedly shot a 25-year-old woman in the left hip area.

Figueroa and the woman allegedly got into an argument outside and during the argument, he started to punch the woman in the face, according to police.

Police said Figueroa then pulled out a handgun and started to approach the woman. She ran when she saw the gun and was then shot in the left hip area.

The woman ran across the street and was hiding behind a car when Figueroa shot at her at least two more times, according to police.

Individuals in the area intervened and Figueroa stopped shooting, police said.

The woman then ran down Willow Street and was picked up by two friends who took her to St. Mary's Hospital.

Figueroa faces charges including criminal attempt at murder, first degree assault, and first degree reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information on Figueroa's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 203-574-6911.

Police are warning people not to approach or make contact with Figueroa as he is considered armed and dangerous.