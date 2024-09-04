Ansonia

Police look for teens involved in armed robbery at Ansonia laundromat

By Angela Fortuna

Police are looking for several teens that were allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a laundromat in Ansonia over the weekend.

Ansonia police said an employee at AC Washing Well on North Main Street reported that four men came into the establishment and demanded money.

One of the teens displayed a handgun, according to police. He took money from the register and all of the men fled in a white Honda Civic.

Police said the suspects are described as the following:

  • 19 or 20-year-old man wearing black pants, a hoodie and sneakers with a black mask and a handgun
  • 16-year-old young man wearing black pants, a hoodie and sneakers
  • 16-year-old young man wearing black pants, a hoodie with white lettering and sneakers
  • 16-year-old young man wearing black pants a hoodie, white shirt and sneakers with a white hat

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885.

