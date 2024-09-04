Police look for teens involved in armed robbery at Ansonia laundromat

Police are looking for several teens that were allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a laundromat in Ansonia over the weekend.

Ansonia police said an employee at AC Washing Well on North Main Street reported that four men came into the establishment and demanded money.

One of the teens displayed a handgun, according to police. He took money from the register and all of the men fled in a white Honda Civic.

Police said the suspects are described as the following:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

19 or 20-year-old man wearing black pants, a hoodie and sneakers with a black mask and a handgun

16-year-old young man wearing black pants, a hoodie and sneakers

16-year-old young man wearing black pants, a hoodie with white lettering and sneakers

16-year-old young man wearing black pants a hoodie, white shirt and sneakers with a white hat

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885.