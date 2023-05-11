Police Look for Whoever Assaulted, Ran Over Man in New Haven

New Haven Police are looking for whoever allegedly assaulted and ran over a man on purpose Thursday afternoon.

The police department said they were called to Laura Street at about 1:20 p.m. Responding officers found a man who they say was intentionally assaulted and run over by a car.

Authorities said the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police are looking for your help finding the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a silver Infiniti. The car was last seen fleeing the area onto Forbes Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 203-946-6304. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 866-888-8477.

The incident is under investigation.