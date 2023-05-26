Police Look for Whoever Damaged Golf Course in West Hartford

West Hartford Police are looking for whoever caused thousands of dollars in damage to a golf course in town.

The police department said there have been reports of property damage to various areas of Rockledge Golf Course this month.

The most recent damage was caused overnight Thursday and it's expected to cost more than $25,000 in repairs.

Authorities said they have increased patrols in the area and are actively investigating.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity on the course is asked to contact police. People are also being asked to remain vigilant and contact police if you have any information.