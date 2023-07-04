Police look for whoever stole trailer in Baltic

Connecticut State Police are looking for whoever stole a trailer in Baltic overnight.

Troopers said they are trying to find the trailer pictured above. It is a black enclosed dual axle with the words "American Legends motorcycle and cars" on the side.

The trailer's license plate is AD91485. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop E by calling 860-848-6500 or emailing tyler.stimson@ct.gov. All tips can remain anonymous.