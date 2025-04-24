Terryville

Police look for information after original artwork stolen from Terryville library

By Angela Fortuna

Terryville Public Library

Police are looking for information about three original pieces of artwork that were stolen at the Terryville Public Library on Wednesday.

Plymouth police said a man entered the library with a face covering and hood up. A short time later, staff discovered that three original pieces of artwork had been stolen from a stairwell display.

The art is part of a traveling exhibit by Connecticut artists Steven Parlato, and the pieces were on temporary loan to the library when they were stolen, according to police.

In a statement, the public library said the pieces were part of a larger art installation on display this month called "Art for Change: They Are Not Disposable."

The pieces of art are each valued at about $1,200, and they were supposed to be showcased at other locations across the state.

"Each collage is a one-of-a-kind and painstakingly created from magazine papers, pictures and recycled packaging," the library said. "The portraits are of Tatiana Hall, Eleanor Bumpurs and Rayshard Brooks."

The pieces of artwork were in 18 by 24 inch frames. Without the frames, they're measured to be about 10.5 by 13 inches, police said.

The library said it's possible the thief may try to sell the artwork or stash the pieces near the library.

Authorities are currently questioning a man pictured on surveillance video at the library.

If you recognize the person pictured above, you're asked to contact the police department at 860-589-7779.

