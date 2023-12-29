Police look for woman accused of assaulting person at Fastrak station in New Britain

State police are looking for whoever may have assaulted a person at the Fastrak station in New Britain last week.

Troopers said they were alerted to an assault that allegedly happened at the East Main Fastrak station on Dec. 23 just before 3 p.m.

The person that was assaulted sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Authorities released a photo of the woman they believe is the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop H at 860-534-1000.