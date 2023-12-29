New Britain

Police look for woman accused of assaulting person at Fastrak station in New Britain

Troop H

State police are looking for whoever may have assaulted a person at the Fastrak station in New Britain last week.

Troopers said they were alerted to an assault that allegedly happened at the East Main Fastrak station on Dec. 23 just before 3 p.m.

The person that was assaulted sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Authorities released a photo of the woman they believe is the suspect.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop H at 860-534-1000.

This article tagged under:

New Britainassault
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us