Police Look to Question Man Accused of Striking Pedestrian, Fleeing in Norwich

Police are looking to find and question a man who is accused of striking a pedestrian and fleeing the scene in Norwich over the weekend.

Officers were called to Boswell Avenue on Saturday around 12 p.m. after getting a report of a crash.

Authorities said it was later learned that a man, later identified as 23-year-old Blake Morgan McCray, was driving a Buick LaCrosse when he struck a pedestrian and fled the scene on foot.

The pedestrian was transported to Backus Hospital with serious injuries and was later brought to Hartford Hospital, investigators said. He is currently listed in fair condition at Hartford Hospital.

Police are looking to find and question McCray about the crash. Officers said a witness reported McCray may have been in possession of a gun when he fled, but no weapon was seen.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Accident Investigator Richard Cannata at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3138 or by email at rcannata@cityofnorwich.org.