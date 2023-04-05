Police Looking for 6-Year-Old and Mom Missing From East Haddam

State police are looking for a missing 6-year-old girl and her mother from East Haddam.

The Silver Alert police issued says 6-year-old Alexandra Kirk was last seen Wednesday with her mother, 41-year-old Deanna Kirk, who was also reported missing.

Alexandra has brown hair and brown eyes. She is four feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Police said they are investigating and have not released any additional information.

Anyone with information on where they are is asked to call state police Troop K at 860-465-5400.