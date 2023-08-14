Bristol

Police looking for Bristol man who has been missing for months

Bristol police are asking for help to find a man who has been missing for several months.

Police said 33-year-old Eric Morin is missing and possibly endangered. He has no known vehicle, phone or bank card, police said.

Morin is known to use public transportation and frequent the Hartford area.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about where Morin is should call Bristol Detective Cote at 860-314-4565.

