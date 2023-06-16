Police looking for driver after fatal hit-and-run in Hartford

A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Hartford Friday morning and police are looking for the driver who left the scene.

The person was struck in the area of 110 Edwards St. just after 11 a.m., police said.

Police officers and firefighters who responded found the man in the road and he was brought to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The vehicle that hit the man was described as a black Infiniti.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).