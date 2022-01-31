vernon

Police Looking for Driver Who Fled After Hitting Man in Vernon

Vernon Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A 32-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in Vernon Sunday night and police said the driver who hit him left the scene.

Police responded to Talcottville Road, or Route 83, and Pitkin Road just before 6:30 p.m. and found a 32-year-old man with minor injuries.

He was transported to Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Police said a dark colored sedan that was going north on Talcottville Road hit him and kept going without stopping.

Vernon Police are asking anyone with information to call Vernon Police Officer Roberge at 860-872-9126, ext. 2025.

