Police looking for driver who hit man in Wilton

A Norwalk man was hit by a vehicle in Wilton on Friday morning and police are asking anyone with information that would help the investigation to come forward.

The 68-year-old man was walking on Mail Coach Drive toward Musket Ridge Road around 10:41 a.m. Friday when he was struck.

He told police that the driver hit him in the leg, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground. The man was transported to Norwalk Hospital.

He could not remember the type of vehicle that hit him or which direction it headed, police said.

Police are asking anyone in the area who has a surveillance camera to check it and contact police about any vehicles traveling on Musket Ridge Road toward Mail Coach between 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Friday.