Police Looking for Man Accused of Posing as Milford Fire Department Official

Milford police are looking for a man who is accused of impersonating a Milford Fire Department official.

Police said Michael Carrion, 57, impersonated a fire department official at Frosty Twist on Feb. 21 and they have a warrant for him.

It is not clear when this case is connected to an investigation into someone posing as a fire inspector and targeting homes and businesses.

Milford Deputy Fire Marshal Timothy Suden said that since September, someone impersonating an inspector targeted a business in the Milford mall and Frosty Twist.

Milford officials say imposters posing as fire inspectors are going to businesses and homes, performing phony inspections, and then demanding cash payments on the spot.

The Milford fire department issued a news release this week saying that a person posing as a fire inspector targeted single-family homes, presented handwritten invoices to homeowners, performed an “inspection” within five minutes, then told the residents that the cost of the inspection needed to be paid in cash.

The fire department said it does not subcontract anyone or any company to do inspections of other businesses and the fire marshal division does not have jurisdiction over one- or two-family dwellings.

If someone approaches your business or home without a previously scheduled inspection and produces an invoice to be paid onsite in person, the fire department urges you to call 911 immediately.

The warrant for Carrion carries charges that include larceny and criminal impersonation, according to police.

Anyone with information should call Detective E. O’Keefe at 203-783-4750.