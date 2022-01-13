Missing Woman

Police Looking For Missing Westport Woman

Westport Police Department

Police in Westport are looking for a woman that went missing after she went out on a canoe late Thursday afternoon.

Officials said 22-year-old Sara Levy was last seen launching a canoe into the Saugatuck River at around 4:30 p.m.

A short time later, a witness told police she saw a woman in the canoe in the area of the Ruth Steinkraus Bridge in the center of town. The witness lost sight of the canoe for a short period of time and when he saw it again, it was empty, according to police.

Authorities said that at the time the woman was seen in the canoe, the water level was relatively low so it's possible she got out and walked to shore.

Westport Police and the dive team are searching the waters where Levy was last seen. Officials say a thorough search on land is also being conducted.

Levy is approximately 5-foot-6 and weights about 130 pounds. She has chin length brown hair and was last seen wearing a yellow coat and blue pants, according to police.

Officials are asking anyone who lives along the Saugatuck River to check their home surveillance for any footage that may be useful to police.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police at 203-341-6000.

