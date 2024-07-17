Glastonbury

Police looking for suspects who nearly hit officer while fleeing traffic stop

By Cat Murphy

Glastonbury Police Department

The search is ongoing for two suspects accused of nearly striking an officer with their car in Glastonbury over the weekend.

According to Glastonbury police, the unidentified suspects were traveling in the area of Cotton Hollow Preserve on Sunday when police stopped their vehicle. 

Police said the suspects then almost hit an officer with their car while attempting to flee the traffic stop.

The suspects were seen driving a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra with a fake Connecticut temporary plate.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Glastonbury Police Department.

