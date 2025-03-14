Police looking for witnesses after crash that injured motorcyclist in Berlin

Police are investigating a crash in Berlin on Thursday night that badly injured a motorcyclist and they are looking for witnesses who saw what happened.

The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old Middletown man, was injured in a crash around 6 p.m. on Farmington Avenue at the Intersection with Lower Lane and the driveway to Stop and Shop in Berlin, police said.

Police said a driver in a white Toyota RAV4 pulled into the Stop & Shop driveway after the crash and stopped briefly before continuing into the Stop & Shop parking area.

They believe the people who were in the SUV saw the crash and would like to speak with them.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

If you saw the crash or recognize the Toyota SUV, you are asked to call Berlin Police Officer Brendan Clark at 860-828-7080.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, then later flown to Hartford Hospital in critical condition. The operator of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured, police said.