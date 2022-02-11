Police Make 2 Arrests After Fight at December School Board Meeting in Glastonbury

Police have made two arrests after an investigation into a fight that broke out during a December board of education meeting at Glastonbury High School about the high school mascot.

Glastonbury police have charged Monte Ray McFall, of Glastonbury, and Mark Finocchiaro, of Glastonbury, each with one count of breach of peace in the second degree.

The meeting when the fight happened was held on Dec. 14 after people in town signed a petition to restore the school mascot name after it had been changed to the Guardians from the Tomahawks.

Things got heated during the meeting and a fight broke out between a person in the audience and a school board member.

Witnesses told NBC Connecticut in December that school board member Ray McFall was involved in a fight with someone in the audience.

Bond for McFall and Finocchiaro was set at $2,500 and both have been released.

McFall is due in Manchester Superior Court on March 10 and Finocchiaro is due in Manchester Superior Court on March 11.

The Board of Education ended up voting 7 to 1 to reaffirm the decision to change the mascot to the Guardians.