Glastonbury

Police Make 2 Arrests After Fight at December School Board Meeting in Glastonbury

The fight happened during a special meeting about the Glastonbury High School mascot.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have made two arrests after an investigation into a fight that broke out during a December board of education meeting at Glastonbury High School about the high school mascot.  

Glastonbury police have charged Monte Ray McFall, of Glastonbury, and Mark Finocchiaro, of Glastonbury, each with one count of breach of peace in the second degree.

The meeting when the fight happened was held on Dec. 14 after people in town signed a petition to restore the school mascot name after it had been changed to the Guardians from the Tomahawks.

Things got heated during the meeting and a fight broke out between a person in the audience and a school board member.

Witnesses told NBC Connecticut in December that school board member Ray McFall was involved in a fight with someone in the audience. 

Fight Breaks Out During Meeting Held About School Mascot in Glastonbury
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Bond for McFall and Finocchiaro was set at $2,500 and both have been released.

McFall is due in Manchester Superior Court on March 10 and Finocchiaro is due in Manchester Superior Court on March 11.

Local

first alert forecast 28 mins ago

Tracking Light Snow for Sunday Morning

Bridgeport 1 hour ago

REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy Coming to Connecticut

The Board of Education ended up voting 7 to 1 to reaffirm the decision to change the mascot to the Guardians.

This article tagged under:

Glastonbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us