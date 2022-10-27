Police Make 3 Arrests After Finding Hundreds of Cats in Winsted Home

Winchester police have arrested three people months after finding nearly 200 cats in a Winsted home.

The investigation started on June 13 when police received an anonymous phone call about a sick cat at the home.

Officers and animal control responded and there was a strong odor of urine, police said.

Inside the home, there were initially two dogs, a ferret and 150 cats, officials said.

Two children, a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old, who lived in the home.

Police said officers contacted the state Department of Children and Families because of the children's living conditions and the children were immediately removed and placed with other relatives.

150 cats have been removed from a home in Winston. Officials are working to provide a home for these cats, one of them being a school acting as a temporary shelter.

Officials said the actual number of cats found after time was closer to 200 as more came in from the surrounding area and other areas from inside the house.

The home was condemned and the animals were given temporary shelter at a decommissioned school and volunteers cared for them.

They were later moved to shelters across the state and placed for adoption.

The three adult residents of the home have been charged with 106 counts of animal cruelty and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

James Thomen Sr., 61; Laura Thomen, 53; and Marissa O’Brien, 30, were arrested ond Oct. 19 and charged with 106 counts of cruelty of an animal and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, police said.

They are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 1 at Torrington Superior Court.