Police Make 3 Arrests Following Incident During West Haven Protest

Police have arrested three people following multiple interactions with protesters and drivers during a peaceful protest in West Haven on Sunday.

The incidents occurred at approximately 3 p.m. in the eastbound lane of Saw Mill Road and also at the intersection of Main Street and Kelsey Avenue.

The protest started on the West Haven green and demonstrators marched to the West Haven Police Department where a peaceful protest occurred, police said.

After the protest, some of the people involved in the protest dispersed onto Saw Mill Road where multiple interactions with drivers took place, according to police.

At the same time, other protesters at the intersection of Main Street and Kelsey Avenue were involved in another incident, police said. Officers said they responded to this incident.

Police said they arrested three people during the incident.