Police Make Arrest After Deadly Hit-and-Run in North Branford

Police have arrested a woman believed to be responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in North Branford several months ago.

The accident happened in October 2021.

Officials said they arrested 36-year-old Amanda Mark, of Killingworth, after she turned herself in at the police department.

There was an outstanding warrant for Mark in connection to the deadly pedestrian hit-and-run accident.

Dispatchers received a call about an unknown medical incident on Branford Road, also known as Route 139. When police and firefighters arrived to the address, officers said they found a body near the road.

Police later identified the victim as 52-year-old Douglas Clark, of North Branford.

"We want to thank the family and friends of the victim, Douglas Clark, for their patience and confidence in our department during this investigation," police said in a statement.

Other agencies assisted with the months-long investigation, including the South Central Regional Accident Reconstruction Unit, New Haven State's Attorney's Office, the North Haven Police Department, Connecticut State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Connecticut Forensic Laboratory, and the North Branford Detective Division.

Mark faces charges for evasion of responsibility in operation of a motor vehicle resulting in death, authorities said. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.