Police make arrest after deadly stabbing in Waterbury

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death in Waterbury on Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to Lounsbury Avenue for a reported assault just after 12 p.m.

Police found a 39-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital and later died.

The stabbing happened at a home and the woman went to a bodega next door, where police found her.

Authorities said a man has since been taken into custody, and the incident appears to be domestic in nature.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

CT Safe Connect provides resources in Connecticut for survivors of domestic violence seeking services. If you need help or just someone to talk to, visit CTSafeConnect.org or call or text (888) 774-2900. Advocates are available 24/7. Si necesitas información o si solo quieres conversar con alguien, por favor visite CTSafeConnect.org o llamada or texto (888) 774-2900. Los consejeros estará disponible las 24 horas del día, los siete días de la semana.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.