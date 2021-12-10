Police Make Arrest After School Threat to Danbury High School

Police have made an arrest in connection with a bomb threat at Danbury High School a week ago.

Officials said several Danbury teachers and students received emails indicating a bomb was in the high school on Dec. 3. The police department was notified and detectives responded to the school.

Police said that after investigating, they determined the threatening emails originated from within the high school and were not credible.

On Friday, detectives arrested a juvenile who they said was responsible for the threatening emails. They face charges including 11 counts of second-degree breach of peace, falsely reporting an incident, and threatening.