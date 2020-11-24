Pomfret

Police Make Arrest After Seizure of Marijuana Plants

police display pot plants seized in eastern Connecticut
Connecticut State Police

State police arrested a Pomfret Man on Monday after they say he was growing marijuana plants on his property.

Police said Shawn Cook, 56, had 15 fully mature pot plants on his property on Covell Road.

The arrest comes after state police conducted a marijuana eradication operation in several towns in eastern Connecticut back in September. That operation included the Massachusetts Army National Guard. In all, 80 plants were seized during the operation, state police said.

The investigation always included Groton City police, Groton Town police, and UConn police.

This article tagged under:

PomfretState policemarijuana
