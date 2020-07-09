Police Make Arrest After Stabbing in Hartford Last Month

Police arrested a man who they say stabbed another man more than 10 times in Hartford last month.

The incident occurred on June 2 at approximately 6:58 p.m. in the area of Main and Nelson streets, police said.

Police arrested 44-year-old Travis Kelly, also known as Trap Bone, on Thursday following a foot pursuit.

A man was transported to Saint Francis Hospital with over 10 stab wounds to various parts of his body. He was in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. After surgery, the man's condition stabilized and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, police said.

Police said during their investigation, they discovered that Kelly and the victim had an ongoing dispute which ultimately led to the assault.

Kelly faces charges including first-degree assault and criminal attempt to commit murder. He remains in custody on a $750,000 bond.