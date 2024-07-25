Police make arrest as investigation continues into shooting that killed woman in Meriden

Meriden police continue to investigate to determine who shot and killed a woman during a fight on Monday night and they have arrested another woman who they suspect was involved in the altercation that night.

Police found the victim, Beth Ndwiga, 28, of Meriden, on State Street around 10 p.m. on Monday while responding to reports of gunshots.

Police investigated throughout the day on Tuesday and detained 32-year-old Myriah Farrar, of Meriden.

On Thursday, police said they have charged her with assault in the second degree and conspiracy to commit assault in the second degree.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Police said they believe that a man who was Farrar pulled a gun after the two women got into a confrontation and the man Ndwiga was with tried to intervene.

During the altercation, police believe, Farrar was stabbed with a knife and then Ndwiga was shot.

Investigators are following leads and they are looking to speak with a person of interest.

They said they have reason to believe that the male they are looking for was involved in the incident that led to Ndwiga’s death, but they cannot release any additional information.

Bond for Farrar was initially set at $750,000 and she is now being held on $250,000 bond.

The next court date is on Aug. 14.