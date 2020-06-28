Police Make Arrest in 1998 Cold Case Killing

Police have arrested a woman in connection to the 1998 cold case killing of a woman in Farmington.

Katherine Pires, 50, of Hartford, was arrested and charged with second-degree hindering prosecution and interfering with an officer, police said.

On Sept. 24, 1998, 26-year-old Agnieszka Ziemlewski, known as Anges or Niki to friends and family, was found shot to death on a trail at the Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) Reservoir off Old Mountain Road near the West Hartford-Farmington line. Police said she was shot at close range and investigators do not believe it was random.

Ziemlewski had emigrated from Poland with her family in the 1980s. She was living in an apartment in West Hartford and working at United Health Care in Hartford at the time of her death.

Police emphasized that the area where Ziemlewski was shot is not a high crime area.

Police said that in 2018, their detective unit partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Behavioral Analysis Unit to conduct a review of the case file. They say tremendous progress has been made since then.

Police said the maximum reward amount under state general statutes of $50,000 is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Ziemlewski's murder.

The Farmington Police Department said they will continue to utilize all available resources and continue working with their community partners.

"The Farmington Police Department will not rest until justice is achieved and closure is obtained for Agnes’ family," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the case can contact the tip line at 860-673-8266 or email justice4agnes@farmington-ct.org.