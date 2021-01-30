Police Make Arrest in 2004 Waterbury Homicide

A man was arrested on Saturday in connection to a 2004 Waterbury homicide, police said.

Officials were called to 23-25 Pearl St. on June 1, 2004, after receiving a report of a woman found in the stairwell of the multi-unit residence.

Police said they located the woman who was positively identified as then 16-year-old Jessica Keyworth.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the cause of death was asphyxia by neck compression.

Detectives identified Willie Robinson, 52, of Waterbury, as the person responsible for Keyworth's death. He was arrested on a warrant and faces murder charges.

Robinson is being held on a $2 million bond pending arraignment.

Waterbury police said detectives have worked relentlessly on this homicide investigation over the years.